A Northland mayor is calling for solutions to dwindling domestic tourism after the region was effectively cut off from the rest of New Zealand when a second wave of coronavirus hit.

Hospitality and tourism businesses are reporting a drop in revenue since New Zealand's largest city went into level 3 lockdown on August 12 due to four people from an Auckland family testing positive for the virus.

There are also fears the region could run out of supplies if level 3 is extended beyond August 26 or if Auckland is moved to level 4.

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith said Northland wais being treated "unfairly" from other parts of the country that were also plunged into level 2 for two weeks.

Northland is "essentially at level 2.5" he said, because residents can't travel through Auckland to visit other parts of the country, and other Kiwis can't come here.

"No one from Northland can go to any other region, whereas if you live in New Plymouth you can go to Rotorua. We can't. We're cut off.

"We are technically blockaded.

"There are definite concerns for tourism and cafes because there are no people here from, for example, Christchurch, getting away from their cold winters which there were a couple of weeks ago.

"Those challenges are not only for the economy but for our wellbeing as Northlanders. We are now technically an island, but no-one in central government is acknowledging that and helping us with that."

Kaipara mayor Jason Smith [pictured with NRC Chair Penny Smart] said Northland is currently at "level 2.5". Photo / file

Travel in and out of Auckland is heavily restricted at alert level 3 and police are manning checkpoints.

People can only travel through the Supercity if they are returning to their primary home, accessing medical services, maintaining a shared childcare arrangement or relocating a home or business.

There are limited exemptions and each application is assessed on its merits, including the overall risk to public health from the virus.

Whangārei MP Shane Reti said he had been contacted by a number of constituents who had trouble travelling through the city.

These included a Whangarei woman who was stuck at the Pokeno border for six hours waiting for a travel exemption after a family member in Tauranga died.

At least three business people have also approached Reti who "need to transact business in and out of Auckland".

Reti planned to have a briefing with Health Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday to raise the issue.

He also wants the dedicated phone line for MPs – in place during the first coronavirus wave – reactivated so they can get matters authorised quicker.

"Northland people needing to move through Auckland perimeters must be given timeliness," Reti said.

"If not timely then there must be a mechanism for MPs to get straight to officials to mediate things.

"There's quite a few things impacting Northland businesses and residents.

"I'm very mindful my electorate is cut off from the economic power base of New Zealand, which Northland is somewhat reliant on."

Helena Bay Café owner Janet Pope said Northlanders don't spend as much as Aucklanders, usually only buying a coffee and cake rather than a full lunch. Photo / file

Helena Bay Cafe noticed a 20 per cent drop in business last week.

Cafe owner Janet Pope said Northlanders didn't spend as much as Aucklanders, usually opting for a coffee and cake over a full lunch.

"Before Auckland went into lockdown we were doing quite well, but now that people can't come through Auckland, it has affected us.

"If it extends longer the revenue will drop even further, there's only so many times people are going to come out from Whangārei or the Bay of Islands for a look around.

"We've got such a small pool to draw from."

Bennetts of Mangawhai retail manager Tracy Newman said there had been a "significant drop" in visitors to the chocolate shop on the weekend.

"We usually get a lot of day-trippers from Auckland in the weekend."

But Newman isn't too concerned; online sales have picked up and "we're fortunate to have a strong community and they're willing to support local business".

"We're taking it week by week.

"The trickiest thing for people in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka is there are people that are right on the border that can't come in. There are so many people affected that can't get through."

Mangawhai business owner Dave Gurr, of Top Catch fishing shop, expected business to slow this weekend as Aucklanders returned home. Photo / John Stone

Fellow Mangawhai business owner Dave Gurr, of Top Catch fishing shop, said business wasn't affected last weekend as there were still "quite a few people from Auckland who got through".

He expected it to be more difficult this weekend.

"It definitely affects everyone; we don't get people up here in weekends staying at their baches. If it was summer, it would be a big worry."

Paihia tourism operator Grant Harnish there were still a few domestic travellers around but "they will start to head home".

Harnish said he was recently talking to a family in Paihia who had plans to travel around the North Island.

"They've binned the whole thing. If that's happening in Paihia, it'll be happening in the reverse as well for sure.

"We can't do this every time, just because four people get the virus. If we do this in the middle of summer it's going to be just massive."

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Steve Smith said "there is bound to be some disruption".

The biggest impact would be if Auckland stayed in level 3 or moved to level 4, he said, because a lot of businesses in Northland were reliant on supplies from Auckland.

"Even in level 3 there are some concerns but level 4 would be a real problem. The body of businesses in Auckland that would have to be deemed essential in order not to affect its neighbours would be huge.

"Anything from tyre shops, to hydraulics businesses or anyone that carries parts for machinery - once the inventory here was exhausted how would they replace them?

Salt Air chief executive Grant Harnish said the Government can't keep plunging the country into lockdown. Photo / Jenny Ling

"Quite a few of our businesses would grind to a halt."

Smith Construction owner Nick Smith said the firm – which builds architectural homes north of Auckland – is fortunate to have no projects south of the border at present.

He bulk ordered some supplies before Auckland moved to level 3.

"It'd be a different story if Auckland went to level 4; we would run out of materials.

"A lot of stuff is either manufactured or packaged or distributed from Auckland. If they're not operating, we couldn't get materials."