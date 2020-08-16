A Whangārei man who broke into a managed Covid isolation facility in Auckland has had his sentencing adjourned while he awaits the result of a Covid-19 test.

Jesse Courtney Welsh, 33, appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court today after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and unlawfully being in an enclosed area at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Auckland

However, the police withdrew the charge of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and the sentencing was adjourned to Friday as Welsh was awaiting the result of a second Covid-19 test.

The charge was withdrawn as it was an inappropriate charge as it applied only to people in managed isolation.

Welsh forced his way through a fence into a Covid-19 isolation facility about 12.20pm on August 7.

He appeared in Whangārei District Court via a video link from prison.

Welsh also admitted charges unrelated to the event of careless driving and failing to stop on River Rd, Dargaville, on November 22 last year.

Welsh forced his way through a 1.8m fence into the Covid-19 managed facility and had a conversation with a person who had returned from overseas and was in isolation. They were in the exercise area of the facility.

After the liaison, Welsh managed to give police the slip and returned to Whangārei, 158km away, where he was arrested shortly after 10am the following day.