A 35-year-old man has appeared in court today charged with 20 offences relating to an under-age sex ring in the Bay of Islands.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared via audio-visual link in the Kaikohe District Court.

He faces four charges of offering to deal with a person under 18 for sex, two of sexual violation of a 15-year-old, one of sexual violation of a 14-year-old, 11 of sexual connection with a 15-year-old and two of an indecent act on a 15-year-old.

The alleged offences occurred in Opua, Paihia and Kawakawa between December 15, 2019, and February 16, 2020.

Advertisement

He was further remanded in custody until October 1 when he is next due in the Kaikohe District Court.

He appeared before Judge Keith de Ridder who said there was enough information before him to justify an interim order for name suppression.

Name suppression will be revisited on October 1.

Also called in court today was Calvin Fairburn, 37, of Kerikeri.

He faces charges of sexual connection with a 15-year-old and receiving commercial sexual services from a 15-year-old.

The alleged offences took place in Kerikeri on February 2.

His lawyer did not oppose publication of his name but did oppose a media application to photograph him. That application will be discussed at his next appearance, a jury call over, on October 1.

Fairburn did not appear in person. He denies the charges.

Advertisement

Two men have already admitted using a 15-year-old girl as a prostitute.

Marcus Barker, 54, pleaded guilty in the Kaikohe District Court to one charge of sexual connection with a young person and another of providing a contract for sex. He will be sentenced on September 4.

Owen Sigley admitted one charge of receiving commercial sexual services and was remanded on bail for sentencing on October 5. Both men are from the Mid or Far North.