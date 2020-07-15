Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 36 in Pyes Pa, Tauranga.

One person is critically injured. The road is blocked for all traffic travelling both from the north and south.

The crash happened about 2.30am.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from SH36 on to Oropi Gorge Rd with heavy vehicles diverted down Te Matai Rd towards Te Puke Highway.

Southbound traffic on SH36 will be diverted at the Kennedy Rd roundabout back on to SH29a.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no one was trapped and crews were at the scene mainly helping with lighting.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the crash.

Traffic management crews are on scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

The police serious crash unit is at the scene.