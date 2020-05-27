Todd Muller's name has joined the many on display in Apata Group Limited's Kaimai shed.

The new National leader is back in his home region of Bay of Plenty this morning visiting a specialist service provider for kiwifruit and avocado growers near Katikati.

While on a tour of the business, Muller spoke to staff, joined the packhouse line and stacked boxes of kiwifruit.

National leader Todd Muller at Apata Group Limited in Katikati this morning. Photo / George Novak

Read more:

Advertisement

•

•

•

He also signed his name on the Kaimai Shed wall.

National leader Todd Muller at Apata Group Limited in Katikati this morning. Photo / George Novak

Managing director Stuart Wilson said everyone who works in the Kaimai Shed signs their name on the wall, which has been a tradition for many years.

During his visit he has talked to staff about how business is going post Covid-19 lockdown.

He is due to speak to media at 11.30am.