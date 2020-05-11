COMMENT

Freedom is like money in that when you have it, you don't have to worry about it that much.

Consequently we, as Kiwis, probably spend a lot more time worrying about our money than we do worrying about our freedom, on the whole.

Seven weeks ago, New Zealanders gave up great swathes of freedoms without much fuss.

We heard the Government's case for staying home and as a society, we agreed to let go of life as we knew it - temporarily - for the greater good.

On Thursday, the Government will restore to us most of those freedoms we gave up.

The people I'm most grateful to for the return of my freedoms are those who share this country with me.

We wouldn't have made it to this point without massive buy-in.

Along with those who put their own safety on the line to keep essential services rolling, I'm especially grateful to those who risked their livelihoods to shut their doors and stick with the strategy.

Small businesses have had some help from the Government to keep their staff employed, but the wage subsidy won't pay the power bill or the rent or the rates or replace lost perishable stock.

It won't cover the gap between normal profit and the limited revenue achievable under level 2 rules.

So while many of us bask in our restored freedoms, the hurt will only ease a little for others, especially those in industries dependent on the overseas tourist market, which seems unlikely to return any time soon.

But we can help, especially here in our own region.

Missed your mum or your mates? Invite them to visit. Have a dinner out, rent a kayak, go bowling, visit your favourite attraction, do a little retail therapy. From May 21, add a bar visit to that list.

Flash some cash and make some memories.

Sick of the sight of your own house? I know I am. But you only need to go one town over to have an experience far from your new norm, and see some of the best New Zealand has to offer.

I don't know if you've realised, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the best of this region, and this country, as a tourist - without the undeniably worst part of tourism: hordes of other tourists.

Locals day, is every day - and we'll be helping our neighbours get back up to their feet to boot.

We will soon have our freedom back. Now let's put our money where it's needed most.

