Police will continue to investigate the death of a baby in Whangārei over the weekend.

A Whangārei police spokesperson said officers were called by ambulance to go to a house in Kensington, Whangārei, after a baby was discovered unresponsive about 7.15am yesterday.

Despite all the efforts of staff involved, sadly the 5-month-old baby died.

The spokesperson said a post mortem examination would be conducted today and further police enquiries would be conducted.

Police confirmed they were called to the same address the previous evening.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.