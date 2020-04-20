

Two Te Puke sisters have put up an $8000 reward for the safe return of their dog who has been missing for nearly three months.

Dog trainer Mandy Wood took on her sister's blue-grey Staffy Bolt last year to socialise him with her dogs and train the two-year-old up.

Then in January, Bolt was sent back to live with Wood's sister after a dog who had been badly subjected to dog fighting and breeding turned up at her door begging to be cared for.

Blue-grey Staffy Bolt had been missing since January. Photo / Supplied

Within two weeks, Bolt had disappeared.

Wood believed he had been taken as he was a purebred pup and people may have wanted to use him for breeding purposes.

This had left the family "broken" and they rallied together to scrape up an $8000 reward in hopes of getting him home.

"We would offer more if we could... we have both lost our jobs and this is all we could get together," Wood said.

"He is a part of our hearts... we will do anything to get him home."

She said she was certain someone knew where he was and hoped the big reward might help.

There would be "no questions asked" if someone could just return him, she said.

"This is destroying our family."

Wood's spent more than three hours searching the area and in the bush looking for Bolt every day for the last three months.

She said she had "cried so many tears" over their "muscly little dude".

"That dog just means so much to us."

Wood had paid for advertising on Facebook and in magazines hoping that someone might see it and recognise him from their area.

She said he would likely have been sold on and could be anywhere in the Bay of Plenty.

She pleaded that people just keep their eyes peeled.

"You can't miss him, he is such a stunning dog... we will never give up hope."

Wood said there had not been an increase in information since the reward had been bumped up but she hoped someone who knew something might need the money.

Anyone with information should contact Mandy Wood on Facebook.