A rescue helicopter is assisting police tonight in an attempt to rescue a person who has fallen off Moturiki (Leisure) Island.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had been injured after falling on rocks on Moturiki Island near the blowholes, at around 5.30pm.

"The person is being winched off the rocks by helicopter," she said.

"It looks like the injured person has been winched out."

However, a FENZ staff member was reportedly injured during the rescue, she said.

"They suffered moderate rib injuries, after being struck by the rescue basket as it was being lowered to retrieve the original injured person."

The rescue basket was caught by a wind gust, she said.

The rescue chopper was assisting police with a rescue on Moturiki (Leisure) Island.

Dave Miller, who is isolating at Mount Maunganui, said he heard a chopper about 5.45pm and went to investigate.

"I got my bike and went to the beach to see if it was still there," Miller said.

"I could see it hovering over Leisure Island."

He said he could see a stretcher being let down before someone was also winched down.

"It kept circling for ages."

At the scene he saw an ambulance, two police cars and a fire engine.

"They were all out there trying to rescue the man."

Miller couldn't see anyone lifted to safety but watched as the chopper landed on the sand near Leisure Island, carrying a person inside.

"Everyone [emergency services] was still out there. They waited for another ambulance. It arrived and they took a wheelchair on the beach."