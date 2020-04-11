An anxious wait is almost over for a family of a Tauranga couple stranded on a cruise stricken with Covid-19.

Tina and Graham are among 16 New Zealanders who had been trapped in their cabins on the Greg Mortimer cruise off the coast of Uruguay.

Out of 217 passengers, crew and staff on the Greg Mortimer, 128 tested positive for Covid-19 when tested last weekend.

Sixteen Kiwis are on board the Greg Mortimer cruise. Photo / File

A medivac charter flight carrying New Zealanders and Australians on the ship took off last night [NZT] from Montevideo, Uruguay.

Advertisement

The flight landed in Melbourne this morning and a Government-chartered medivac plane will take 13 New Zealanders to Auckland Airport, with three Australia-based New Zealanders remaining in Australia.

Tina and Graham have spent most of the past month in a 4m by 9m cabin with a small balcony.

Tina tested positive for Covid-19 and, although Graham did not get a positive test, health officials believed he probably had the virus and recovered before testing began.

Uruguayan medical staff on the Greg Mortimer to test passengers. Photo / Supplied

Their son Ben told NZME this morning his family was "very relieved" his parents were on flights home.

"They [wider family members] were surprised ... by how bad the situation was there."

His parents were glad to "finally get moving" he said, and his children were looking forward to seeing their grandparents after they finish two weeks in quarantine.

He said the Uruguayan Government had been "fantastic" in helping the cruise passengers.

"I think everyone's done the best they can in the situation. No one, a few months ago, would have predicted where we are."

Advertisement

Tina and Graham, who NZME has agreed not to fully name, had planned a three-week voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia but that was cut short by fever on board and trouble finding somewhere to anchor last month.

‌

They left New Zealand on March 11 and their cruise left Argentina on March 15.

They were told of the first fever on board on March 22 and went into lockdown onboard the Aurora Expeditions cruise, with food delivered to their rooms.

Graham's brother Ross said the couple would be "incredibly relieved" and "absolutely delighted" to get back on New Zealand soil.

He gave a "massive thanks to all those who knitted this repatriation flight together to get them back home".

"The situation has just dragged and dragged and dragged. We have been highly concerned for our family. It has been a very stressful time in their lives."

In a statement last night, Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said the New Zealanders on board were "in a position of real risk, where they were unable to shelter safely on the ship and were not in a position to return home via commercial means".

"Their imminent return to New Zealand is a seriously welcome result."

‌

As a large proportion of passengers on the Greg Mortimer tested positive for Covid-19, all passengers were being treated as though they were Covid-positive as a precautionary measure, he said.

"A considerable amount of work has been put in to assist all 16 New Zealanders, who were in a dangerous situation with very limited options.

"We are deeply appreciative of the assistance we have received from Aurora Expeditions, and the Governments of Uruguay and Australia, in making this repatriation flight possible.

"Consular officials are navigating extremely complex circumstances every day, to find solutions that work, though Government chartered flights cannot be relied upon in a great many locations.

"Our advice to New Zealanders overseas remains to shelter safely where you are, or return home by commercial means.

"We are also working with our partners wherever we can to help people whose plans to return to New Zealand have been thwarted" Peters said.

The Greg Mortimer takes travellers on three-week voyages around Antarctica and South Georgia. Photo / File

In a media release this morning, National's spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee said New Zealanders stranded in India needed help to get home, too.

"We have Kiwis who are in India who are running the risk of being without medication, money and being evicted from hotels.

"India has had growing unrest since issue of their curfew. There has been an increase in crime and violence which is making an already worrying situation that much worse."

He said the ministry's advice to "shelter in place" "provides no practical help".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website