A Tina Turner impersonator has given her neighbours the show of a lifetime right from the comfort of her Tauranga driveway.

Tana Tapri from Welcome Bay is part of a Tina Turner impersonation band that had just started playing gigs when the lockdown came into effect.

She was devastated as the year of practice was going to waste as performances were cancelled across the board.

She said she thought "how about I make my neighbours happy and do for them my Tina Turner tribute show as lockdown entertainment."

Tana Tapri does her best Tina Turner impersonation for her neighbours. Photo / Supplied

So as a way to brighten spirits, Tapri set up all her gear and dressed up in her best Tina Turner outfit to put on a show for her neighbours on Osprey Dr and Kestrel Ave yesterday.

What's Love Got To Do With It and Simply the Best, along with other classics, could be heard through the streets yesterday afternoon as neighbours set up deck chairs on their kerbs.

She printed notes for all our neighbours, telling them to grab a drink and sit in front of their home at 2pm for the live street performance, she said.

Neighbours sung, clapped and danced along for the 30-minute set with many thrilled to see the songstress.

Tapri was a member of a Tina Turner impersonation band. Photo / Patrick Kear Photography

Comments flowed on Facebook acknowledging Tapri's incredible vocals and neat idea for the community.

She said she had given it her best go given the circumstances but at the end of the day, she still wanted to give people the gift of music and bring them together within the rules of lockdown.

Since the comments she had received had been mostly positive, she said she may do it fortnightly on a Sunday afternoon depending on the weather.