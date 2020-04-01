One lucky Tauranga Lotto player will be celebrating in isolation after winning $1 million in last night's draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto can check their ticket online or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online but Lotto NZ counters are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Lotto, Powerball and Strike draws will be computer-generated under Audit New Zealand scrutiny during the lockdown.