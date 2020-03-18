Reports of a man with a gun in a coastal community in Northland has sparked an Armed Offenders Squad callout.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to a family harm incident at a property at Oakura, 50km north of Whangārei, about 2.45pm today.

Due to the nature of the incident she said police were not able to go into specifics of the incident.

However, a male reportedly left the property with what was believed to be a firearm in his vehicle.

Armed officers and the Armed Offenders Squad were responding as a precaution and police were still making enquiries to locate the man about 5.15pm.