A person has died and another is critically injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33, near Paengaroa.

Emergency services were called close to Allport Rd around 5.40pm.

One person was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.

The road is closed on a section of State Highway 33 between Allport Rd in Paengaroa and Maniatutu Rd in Okere Falls.

Advertisement

Diversions will remain in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a fire truck and medical vehicle was on the scene.

The Ministry of Transport has advised the highway be avoided.

Reports of a serious crash on #SH33 in Paengaroa near Allport Road. More to come when know. Avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/QDX6lQ3wCf — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) March 11, 2020

Detour

Southbound traffic will turn left onto Old Coach Rd in Paengaroa, then right onto Maniatutu Rd, then left onto State Highway 33, Okere Falls.

Reverse for Northbound traffic.

The detour will add about 20 to 40 minutes to the journey and is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

More to come.