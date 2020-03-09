The family of a 78-year-old man are desperate to find him this evening after he has gone missing from a rest home in Omokoroa.

The man's daughter, Michelle Verster Hewitt has shared the post on local Bay of Plenty Facebook pages in hopes of finding him.

Lewis Hewitt is believed to be driving a grey Nissan Murano. Photo / Supplied

She said her dad, Lewis Hewitt, had "slight dementia" and had been missing since about 4pm.

"He took a car from the rest home, he has not driven for years," the post read.

"He is driving a grey Nissan Murano. Rego JUU674. The vehicle had half a tank of petrol.

"Please keep a lookout in your area he could be anywhere. We have checked all his place he would have been to in previous years."

The 78-year-old man has dementia and has taken a car from the rest home. Photo / Supplied

Michelle said Lewis could be in Katikati, Mount Maunganui, Te Puke or Te Puna.

A police spokeswoman said she could not make any comment at this stage.