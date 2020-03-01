The public has been assured a cruise ship docking in Tauranga this morning is clear of coronavirus, despite seven people showing flu-like symptoms.

The Voyager of the Seas cruise ship, with a maximum capacity of 4369 passengers and crew, docked in the Port of Tauranga at 6.45am after being diverted from Vanuatu.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said they had sought assurance from the Ministry of Health before the arrival of the cruise ship this morning.

"Both Toi Te Ora Public Health Unit and the Ministry of Health have determined that there is no risk of Covid-19 [coronavirus] onboard the vessel."

In a written statement a Ministry of Health spokesperson said, "we are aware that there are seven people on board the cruise ship, Voyager of the Seas, due to dock in Tauranga tomorrow that are ill with typical influenza or gastroenteritis".

The people were being managed appropriately and their current assessment was that there was no risk of Covid-19.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell posted on Facebook last night asking for calm from the community in this situation.

He said he wanted to assure everyone that they were working hard to ascertain the exact situation aboard and if there was any risk, he would advocate that they would not be able to disembark.

Dunne said there were strict measures in place to mitigate the risk of the illness spreading.

The majority of more than 270 cruise ships globally continue to sail unaffected, including within New Zealand – but with strict precautions in place.

No cruise ships had travelled directly from China to New Zealand and cruise liners were denying boarding to anyone who may present an increased risk.