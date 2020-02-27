Tauranga's ban on begging and rough sleeping will be revoked.

Tauranga City Council has voted six to four to ditch the bans, which have been in place since April 2019 as part of the Street Use and Public Places Bylaw.

The clauses banned begging and rough sleeping within 5m of the entrances to retail and hospitality premises in mainstreet areas of the CBD, Mount Maunganui and Greerton.

The rules will be officially revoked on March 6.

The council also voted to look at funding a street ambassador or similar role, as well as to

investigate ways to continue supporting and resourcing agencies in Tauranga working with homeless people, in alignment with the Western Bay of Plenty Homelessness Strategy.

They would also look into options to resource the need for enforcement of the Street Use and Public Places Bylaw.

The bans were concieved and introduced during the previous council term. The new council moved quickly to start the process of revocation after its election last year.

Former mayor Greg Brownless was in chambers to hear today's vote, along with a small number of members of the public.



How they voted

On whether to revoke the bylaw:

For: Mayor Tenby Powell and councillors Heidi Hughes, Jako Abrie, Steve Morris, John Robson and Tina Salisbury.

Against: Deputy Mayor Larry Baldock and councillors Andrew Hollis, Dawn Kiddie and Kelvin Clout.

Absent: Councillor Bill Grainger.



Clauses to be removed

20.2 No person shall beg in a public place within 5 metres of a public entrance to retail

premises within defined areas in the CBD, Greerton and Mount Maunganui (using

current maps in the Bylaw attachments and enable these to be changed by Council

resolution based on evidence of the problem).

20.3 No person shall rough sleep within five metres of a retail premises within defined

areas in the CBD, Greerton and Mount Maunganui.