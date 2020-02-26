Three helicopters and multiple fire crews have been battling a scrub fire which started following a motorcycle crash north of Kaeo.

The crash, on State Highway 10 - about 500m south of Kaeo Bridge, happened about 2.15am today.

One patient has been taken to the Kaeo Rugby Club where a landing zone was set up for the rescue helicopter. The serious crash unit has been notified.

The road is currently closed at Kaeo Bridge but is expected to re-open shortly. Southbound traffic is being diverted via Whangaroa Road.

The crash sparked a scrub fire which helicopters and fire crews have brought under control.

Three helicopters fought the fire from the air, taking water from the Kaeo River, meanwhile fire crews from Kerikeri, Kaeo, Mangonui and Cavalli Rural Fire Force were on the ground.

Three houses on the ridge above the crash scene were threatened, the fire has now been contained and ground crews are working to dampen hot spots.