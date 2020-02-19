An industrial fire in Mount Maunganui was in a cement tower under demoltion at the now unoperational Firth plant.

Thick black smoke and flames were seen coming from the building on Macrae Ave just before midday today.

The fire was now under control.

A Firth spokesperson said the fire started during the demolition of the batch plant tower at their old Mount Maunganui concrete plant.

Advertisement

Industrial building on fire at Firth on Macrae Ave, Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

"The tower is a standalone structure on our old site which is no longer in operation. Staff working on the demolition of the tower at the time were evacuated and are safe and unharmed," the spokeperson said.

"The fire service was called and quickly extinguished the fire."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a call alerting them to the fire around 11.45am which was well-alight when they arrived.

Building on fire on Macrae Ave. Photo / Supplied

"Initially three engines were sent to the scene, but this was eventually upped to eight," he said.



"There are now only four units at the scene, and an aerial firefighting crew were called from Hamilton."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A witness who was driving towards the Mount from Ōtumoetai said she could see the smoke billowing from a building she believed was the concrete company Firth.

Industrial building on fire at Firth on Macrae Ave, Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

"I said: 'That's got to be a fire'," she said.

"When we came over the bridge we could see it billowing behind us. I did see flames."

Advertisement

A staff member at nearby business AB Equipment said a technician had alerted staff of the fire near by.

She said it was not a concern to people working close.

Firefighters have got a industrial fire in Mount Maunganui under control. Photo / Jean Bell

"It seemed to be contained quickly."

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a building fire near Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui at 11.52am.