Two men have been arrested following a series of alleged firearms incidents and damage to properties in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The two men, aged 19 and 23, have been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Inquiries were continuing to identify those responsible for both incidents.

"Police are speaking to a number of witnesses in relation to these events and a scene examination at the Hairini and Te Puke properties have been completed, " Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said.

"This behaviour and level of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

"Members of the public can continue to expect a heightened police presence in the area as we continue to make Inquiries."

Police urge anyone with have information that may assist to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The two men are expected to appear at Tauranga District Court this morning.