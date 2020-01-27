An investigation is underway after a Te Puke person who had recently travelled to China died unexpectedly yesterday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet said it was very unlikely that the person had the coronavirus but since they had travelled recently to China, they had undertaken to rule out the virus as a possible cause, and provide reassurance to the family.

Toi Te Ora Public Health today released the statement that a follow-up investigation was currently underway.

There were no cases of novel coronavirus in New Zealand to date.

Information was being provided to returning travellers, and public health services to actively follow up any instances where coronavirus infection may be a possibility to assess the risk.

As always, travellers who become sick within a month of their arrival are encouraged to seek medical advice.

It also is important to mention recent travel to China and any known contact with someone with severe respiratory illness who has been in China.