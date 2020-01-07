A toddler has been pulled from the water at Mount Maunganui unresponsive.

Emergency services confirmed they were called to the Mount Hot Pools about 12.50pm.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to an incident involving a toddler being pulled from the water not breathing. However, updated reports stated the young child had begun breathing again.

A St Johns spokeswoman confirmed they were treating a patient who was now in a moderate condition. She would not confirm age or gender.

It was not known whether the patient would be taken to Tauranga Hospital as they were still being treated on scene, she said.

More soon.