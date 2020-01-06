Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of 56-year-old Derrick Hann in Waihi Beach on New Year's Day.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said today while the investigation was ongoing, inquiries to date indicated Hann died of a medical event.

The Coroner has been notified.

Those involved in the disorder incident have been spoken to, and police were not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old Te Kuiti man was found in a critical condition after police were called to a "disorder incident" on Seaforth Rd just after 1am.

Hann was a father-of-two and grandfather. His funeral will be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile a 21-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court after the alleged murder of 22-year-old Joshua Michael Louis Copestake at a Seaforth Rd property on Saturday night.