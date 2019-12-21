Motorists should expect some delays around the Te Puke area this afternoon following a series of crashes.

A crash at 7.51am has left State Highway 2 blocked and down to one lane near Pukehina.

A truck has rolled and contractors are still working to clear the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

There were minor injuries to the driver and no other vehicles were involved she said.

Oil had spilled onto the road but was being cleared by contractors she said.

New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted that stop and go traffic management was in place near Beach Access.

UPDATE 10AM

Due to a crash, SH2 in Pukehina remains down to one lane under STOP/GO. Please continue to take extra care while passing and expect delays. ^EHhttps://t.co/ukISG6CBny — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 21, 2019

Another crash reported to police at 10.50am has also blocked a road in Rangiuru.

The two-car crash happened on Casuarina Dr near Rangiuru Rd.

St John and police were on the scene but there was no report of injuries at this stage the police spokeswoman said.