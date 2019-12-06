The former Bella Vista properties are being sold as Tauranga City Council looks to move forward and recover money for ratepayers.

The council said in a statement today it was seeking registrations of interest from developers as it aimed for the best possible return for ratepayers on the open market.

Developers who expressed interest would be short-listed by early February, with sale negotiations expected to begin soon after.

General manager for strategy and growth Christine Jones said it was time to make a fresh start at the subdivision.

Advertisement

"This will allow us to recoup money for ratepayers while supplying more homes for our rapidly growing city."

READ MORE:

• Bella Vista saga: Damning internal Tauranga City Council report released

• Bella Vista saga: The curious case of the missing computer server

• Government report: Bella Vista development in Tauranga a 'significant failure' by council

• Bella Vista Homes: One year on from the evacuation

The subdivision's 22 properties were being sold as one package so the buyer could manage the building of a retaining wall to suit their redevelopment. The lack of a suitable retaining wall was one reason the council evacuated the properties.

The last two Lakes Boulevard homes were being removed.

As part of a new beginning, Aneta Way would be re-named, its homes re-clad, and sold as part of the overall package.

The council ordered the Lakes subdivision to be evacuated in March last year after it had been partially built by the now-liquidated developer, Bella Vista Homes.

After finding dangerous problems at the subdivision, the council paid $14 million to buy the properties from homeowners. This was partially offset by a $10.55 million insurance payout.

Although the final sums won't be known until negotiations are finished, the subdivision's sale was expected to contribute substantially towards the outstanding costs.

Advertisement

Since Bella Vista failed, the council has improved its policies, procedures, training, enforcement and processes around consenting earthworks.

The council is prosecuting through the courts some people who were involved with the subdivision.