One person has died following a head-on crash involving two vans near Whakamārama in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had died following a two-vehicle crash at 5.04pm on Apata Station Rd.

A St John media spokeswoman said paramedics were now treating one person with moderate injuries.

A helicopter was on the scene but is no longer needed.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokesman said six vehicles were on the scene as they tried to get out the trapped driver of one of the vans.

He said it was a head-on collision between two vans.

Diversions are in place.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has advisesd a section of State Highway 2 between Wainui S Rd and Esdaile Rd in Apata is closed.

SH2 WHAKAMARAMA - SERIOUS CRASH - 5:45PM

A serious crash has CLOSED a section of SH2 between Wainui S Road and Esdaile Road in Apata. Please follow the detour and allow additional time your journey. Updates here: https://t.co/s3tBOSCGlV. ^MF pic.twitter.com/d8i6cuzKk2 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 2, 2019



More to come.