A Kaeo man is expected to face a raft of driving charges after allegedly fleeing from a head-on crash on State Highway 10.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, was off-duty when he saw a man ''driving like an idiot'' in a Holden Astra hatchback as he headed south about 3.45pm on Thursday.

Robinson said he then saw the Astra cross the centreline just north of Kapiro, crash into a northbound car, and take off.

He alerted his on-duty colleagues who pursued the driver on Waipapa Rd, then down Kerikeri's Heritage Bypass and Hone Heke Rd, where the town's schools are clustered.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Driver loses control, crashes into Kerikeri cop car

• Person critical after two-car crash near Kerikeri

• Driver and passenger killed in Kerikeri crash named

The driver is led away by police after a chase which ended off Kerikeri's Alderton Dr. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The shirtless driver was nabbed after trying to flee down a private driveway off Alderton Drive.

Acting Sergeant Mark Roberts said a 27-year-old man had been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Alcohol was suspected and he was likely to face a number of other driving-related charges.

Injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle were not thought to be serious but that could not be confirmed on Thursday.