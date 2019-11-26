

Detectives thought they had recovered everything but the kitchen sink.

And then they found the insinkinerator.

It was among more than 140 types of stolen items being kept in a Northland house raised by police investigating a burglary ring at Bream Bay.

A man and woman have been arrested and face charges over their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries in the area as far back as the beginning of this year.

Items recovered from their Bream Bay house two weeks ago included power tools, large indoor and outdoor furniture, whiteware, building supplies, stereo, speaker and TV sets, clothes, sports equipment, kitchen appliances, rings and watches.

The rings and watches include distinctive designs and makes, leading police to hope they will be recognised by their rightful owners.

Police are appealing to the owners who may not have reported the burglaries to come forward and claim their belongings.

Whangārei police constable Jeremy Perkins said not only were commercial and residential properties targeted but show homes and storage facilities as well.

"We've seen a significant decrease in burglary cases in the Bream Bay area since their arrest. There has been a significant spike in burglaries in that area, especially around October and November."

He said police returned a couch that was stolen in March to its owner.

A police operation began after an attempted burglary at a commercial premises in Ruakaka on the night of October 20.

Watches and rings were among a large number of stolen items recovered from a Bream Bay house. Photo/Tania Whyte

The two people were arrested on November 9 before police executed a warrant at their house in Bream Bay three days later and found a large number of stolen items.

Items of interest were also recovered from a car the duo were in when they were stopped and arrested.

"We thought there were everything there except the kitchen sink and then we recovered an insinkerator. The stolen items were recovered throughout the house.

"If you are living in the Bream Bay area and have been burgled between January and now and haven't reported it to police, call 015 and report it."

Perkins said there was a possibility others may have been involved in the burglaries and that police investigations were ongoing.

With the festive season fast approaching, Perkins said people should ensure their properties were secure and that they report suspicious activity to police.

Meanwhile, Nathan Solomon and Rangi Ormsby have been remanded in custody on 15 charges of burglary.

They are due back in the Whangārei District Court on December 9.