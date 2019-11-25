A kidnapping prosecution case involving four Head Hunters who lured a rival gang member into a lap-dancing booth at a Tauranga bar was heard in the Tauranga District Court yesterday. Sandra Conchie reports.

Head Hunters who bashed and kidnapped a rival gang member after luring him into a lap-dancing booth at a Tauranga bar have been sentenced.

Jordan Christian, 26, Jared Cole, 32, David Clark, 41, and Kori O'Brien, 33, were sentenced in the Tauranga District Court yesterday after being found guilty by a jury of a kidnapping charge at their jury trials in September.

Cole and O'Brien were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.