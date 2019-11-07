It has been two-and-a-half years since ex-cyclone Debbie destroyed part of Mount Maunganui's Mauao base track. The wild weather event created a 14m slip and closed off access to a track which attracts millions of visitors each year. Tauranga's new mayor Tenby Powell has grown impatient with what he says is a lack of progress and has wasted no time in getting things moving again. Caroline Fleming and Kiri Gillespie join Powell as he surveys the scene with about 20 other experts to find out exactly what, and who, is needed to potentially open the track again by Christmas.


