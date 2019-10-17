Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 on the Lower Kaimai.

He was 51-year-old Shane Michael King of Putaruru.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crash happened about 7.40pm on Tuesday.

Police divers yesterday found the body of King inside the car that left the road and ended up submerged in the Wairoa River.

Acting Senior Sergeant Cam Anderson said due to the river's high water levels the car was initially not visible but about 1pm yesterday the wheels of the upside-down vehicle could be seen in the river.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward with information about the Wairoa River crash tragedy.

Anderson said the investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing and police were keen to talk to members of the public who made have vital information which could assist the inquiry team.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who had travelled this stretch of highway in the two hours before the crash, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on October 15."

"Particularly anyone who may have seen something out of the norm," he said.

Anderson said police still needed to forensically examine the crash vehicle and obtain formal statements from the female occupant and witnesses to the crash.

Police were exploring all possible options a to what may have led to the crash, he said.

A 48-year-old woman remains in Tauranga Hospital in a ward and her condition was described as "stable" by a hospital communication spokesman.