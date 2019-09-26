A dairy worker has been assaulted in an aggravated robbery at the Ōmanu Superette in Mount Maunganui this morning.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said a police spokesman confirmed they were investigating a robbery and a forensic examination was under way inside the superette.

At least six police vehicles and around 8 to 10 police staff, including detectives, were on the corner of Oceanbeach Rd and Surf Rd.

Police officers are also stationed at the front and rear of the superette.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said they got the call to Ōmanu Superette around 7.10am after two men entered the dairy, assaulted a staff member and left with cigarettes.

The staff member has minor injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Police are looking for the offenders and have appealed to the public for any sightings of them.

The first male was described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style hooded jacket, black pants and a face mask. The second man was described as wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

The reporter at the scene said police were going door to door at nearby properties and it appeared the shop had shut for the day.

A woman at a nearby cafe said they were advised early this morning to lock their back gate to ensure an offender could not escape that way.

Meanwhile, a vehicle found on fire at Harrisons Cut in Pāpāmoa is believed to be connected to the robbery.

No one was with the vehicle.