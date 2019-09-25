Multiple people have been injured and State Highway 2 is blocked after a serious crash between a truck and a car in Aongatete.

A police spokeswoman said reports of the crash between a truck and car were received at 3.40pm.

She said police were at the crash scene at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wright Rd.

She said both sides of State Highway 2 had been blocked. No diversion was in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said a helicopter had also been called to the crash, which was reported at 3.34 pm.

She said three people were seriously injured and one was in a moderate condition.

One ambulance was on the scene, with another three en route to the crash.

More to come.