

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving five motorcyclists on Northland.

The accident occurred on State Highway 1, just north of Turntable Hill, Moerewa, about 3.10pm today.

The accident is thought to have occurred while the riders were heading north, just north of the top of Turntable Hill and near the junction with Marshall Rd.

The riders are from the Destiny Church affiliated Tu Tangata Riders or Man Up movement.

It's believed the group were riding in a group when some of the members collided with each other.

This is understood to have forced five of the bikes off the road, leading to five riders being hurt, although their injures are not believed to be serious, at this stage.

Diversions are in place through Hupara Rd.

The riders were accompanying Far North mayoral candidate Jay Hepi.

Hepi did not want to comment but another member of the group said "the bro will be okay".

Hepi has since left the scene in his campaign ute.

A rescue helicopter has landed on the highway a short distance from the crash scene.On its facebook page Tu Tangata Riders said they are a free whanau event from 10am -3pm

tomorrow at the Kaikohe Skatepark.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.