Today marks six months since Cystic Sister Kristie Purton died.

Her sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson says things have been hard since losing Kristie and she and their family all had their ups and downs.

"It really has felt like I've lost such a huge part of me ... I've lost my other half."

She says the pair used to do everything together, but the key to staying positive was to keep going and live every day for Kristie.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kristie and Nikki were born with cystic fibrosis and had both undergone lung transplants.

Sadly, Kristie's body began rejecting the lungs at the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.