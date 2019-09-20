Today marks six months since Cystic Sister Kristie Purton died.

Her sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson says things have been hard since losing Kristie and she and their family all had their ups and downs.

"It really has felt like I've lost such a huge part of me ... I've lost my other half."

She says the pair used to do everything together, but the key to staying positive was to keep going and live every day for Kristie.

Kristie and Nikki were born with cystic fibrosis and had both undergone lung transplants.

Sadly, Kristie's body began rejecting the lungs at the start of this year and the mother-of-three died on March 21.

Cystic Sister Kristie Purton. Photo / File

The sisters were well-known in the community for their 65 days of good deeds to raise money and awareness for the illness.

Kristie's children had carried on since her death and were spending a lot of time with Nikki to make sure they could all still share memories of the mother and sister they lost.

But the last six months have not been all bad.

A month ago, Nikki got engaged, which she says was a big surprise.

Nikki Reynolds-Wilson was one half of the Cystic Sisters with Purton. Photo / Andrew Warner

She says she has started wedding planning and has constantly had Kristie on her mind.

"I will incorporate her into my wedding everywhere I can. I am going to have purple flowers in my bouquet and her young daughter Hayley will be one of my bridesmaids."

Purple was Kristie's favourite colour.

Nikki's cheering business had also moved from strength to strength, with her little girl Skylar and Kristie's daughter Hayley both top dancers in it.

Four hundred purple balloons were released to say farewell to Kristie at her funeral. Photo / File

In other good news, Nikki and Kristie's brother had a baby girl, which had brought joy to the whole family.

Nikki says she is feeling great health-wise and is having no trouble since her lung transplant.

"I am really lucky I haven't had any issues."

She says it is always a worry that what happened to Kristie may happen to her.

Nikki is currently in the process of planning a 65 good deeds event in Kristie's memory for next year. It is something Nikki says she is looking forward to.

In the past six months, Nikki says the support from the community and everyone around her has been incredible and she is so thankful.

Kristie Purton (left) and her sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson at the special day put on by Melanie Quin. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, the official launch date next month for a charity set up in Kristie's honour by Melanie Quin has been set.

The charity, called A Day of Magic, is designed to grant terminally ill patients the option to have an unforgettable experience or tick something big off their bucket list in their final days.

Before Kristie died, Quin organised an incredible day for her filled with a catamaran trip, a helicopter ride, and a dinner and performance by Tiki Taane, with all her family by her side.

The charity had teamed up with another charity called Donors Choice and Tauranga Crossing to organise an annual family fun run and walk at The Lakes.

She had also secured sponsorship from the owners of the Breakers restaurant chain, who offered to put donation boxes in all their restaurants across the country.

Breakers Restaurants chief executive Stefan Burt said they were proud to get behind a charity that would bring some light into the lives of Kiwi families who are doing it tough.