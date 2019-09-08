Whangārei investors, business owners and residents predict a dark future for the city unless major changes revitalise retail in town.

Empty shop fronts have long become an established part of Whangārei's cityscape.

A new survey conducted by the Northern Advocate shows that 48 out of 315 ground floor premises in the CBD are currently vacant.

Big retailers like Whitcoulls, Typo and Malletts Fashion have left an obtrusive void in the heart of Whangārei.

The abandoned premises in town are on people's minds. Our reporter in the field was frequently confronted by passers-by talking about the lifeless CBD.

Malletts Fashion used to occupy this empty space. Photo / John Stone
