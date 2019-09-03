A Whangārei man is now facing a charge of murder in relation to the death of a 5-month-old boy.

The 28-year-old, from Raumanga, reappeared in the Whangarei District Court today and the interim name suppression put in place during his first appearance last week will continue.

The man's initial charge of assault on a child was withdrawn during today's appearance before Judge David Sharp and a new charge of murder was filed.

The new charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Police launched a homicide investigation after they were called to a Raumanga house by ambulance staff two weeks ago.

The man was remanded back in custody to appear in the High Court at Whangārei on September 19.

No application for bail has been made to date.

Two men sitting in the public gallery, presumably members of his family, were seen weeping and left the court building immediately after the man's appearance.