

Part of a central Whangārei road is closed after a fatal accident this morning.

Police were called to the accident, on the intersection of Maunu Rd and Porowini Ave, about 10.30am after a truck is believed to have struck a pedestrian.

A person is believed to have died at the scene and one lane of Maunu Rd is closed while police and emergency services do their work.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the police have closed the intersection of Porowini Ave and Maunu Road with diversions in place.

Cordons are expected to remain in place for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There are roadworks underway at the intersection.

No further details are available at this stage.

Northland's road toll for 2019 stands at 20.