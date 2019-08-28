One person has died after crashing into a tree in Whangamata.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Port Rd and Hilton Drive around 5pm Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews worked to get one person out of the car.

No other injuries were reported.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the road was closed due to the crash but it had since opened.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.