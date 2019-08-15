A ute with two hunting dogs in their cages on the back plus hunting firearms has been stolen while the driver was getting cash from a money machine in Kaitaia's main street.

Police are now appealing to members of the public who see the 2008 gold-coloured Mazda BT-50 ute to call 111 immediately.

The registration number of the ute is HRE479.

Kaitaia police Senior Sergeant Russell Richards said the ute was parked on Commerce St and while the driver was at the money machine a male has hopped in and driven away about 5.30am today.

"Unfortunately the driver has left the keys in the ignition," Richards said.

"The guy was going out for a weekend of hunting and was going to make the most of the clear weather coming."

Police were reviewing video footage from camera's on the street to see if the man who drove off cold be identified.

"Any one who sees the ute should ring 111 straight away," Richards said.

It is not the first time a ute with hunting dogs on the back has been stolen in Northland.

In March 2018 two pig dogs were burned alive after thieves stole a ute and torched it.

Chad Scrivener, 22 and his brother Theo, 24, from Broadwood, 48km southeast of Kaitaia, lost about $10,000 worth of hunting gear and cash in the fire that a senior firefighter called "absolutely despicable".

Those responsible rammed the front gate to the property using a car, burgled the house, found the ute's spare keys and drove off, leaving their car behind.

Waaka Moka was arrested and appeared in the Kaitaia District Court charged with cruelty to an animal, arson and unlawfully taking a vehicle in relation to the incident.