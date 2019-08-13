A man accused of 27 sexual crimes against a child, including rape, has appeared in Tauranga District Court today.

The man faces 15 counts of knowingly making or copying objectionable material, six of unlawful sexual connection, four of rape of a female under 12 years old and two counts of indecent assault of a female under 12 years old.

The man appeared this morning via audiovisual link but is yet to enter any plea to the charges, 25 of which were new.

Defence counsel Rita Nabney asked for the matter to be adjourned to a later date to allow her client the opportunity to be better updated in relation to the new charges.

Judge Paul Mabey granted interim name suppression to the man, until further order of the court.

The man was remanded in custody and expected to appear again to enter pleas to the charges next month.