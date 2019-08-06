

Two petrol stations and a dairy were three Whangārei businesses allegedly robbed in 23 minutes as one man blazed his way through the city today.

Officers were still piecing together exactly what had happened and if anything had been taken at each of the businesses.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said police were alerted to the first robbery at Gull Service Station, at Otaika, on the southern side of the city about 3.55pm.



The next incident was at the Mobil petrol station on Kamo Rd at 4.10pm and then just eight minutes later at Ye Korner Dairy on Crawford Cr in Kamo there were reports of a third robbery.



The vehicle believed to be involved was seen heading along Three Mile Bush Rd and police out on Pipiwai Rd managed to stop the vehicle and arrested one man.



"We have officers at three locations to see what has exactly gone on," Swann said.

At the same time a police dog handler was involved in a pursuit that started near Waiomio Hill about 4pm. The diver turned of State Highway 1 and headed along Matawaia Rd.

The pursuit was abandoned but the vehicle was spotted again about 10 minutes later and another short pursuit ensued before it was also called off.

Officers remained in the area and managed to keep the vehicle in their sights and after another pursuit was abandoned the car tyres were spiked.

Two people were talking with police late today.