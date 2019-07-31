One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash on Thornton Rd near Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said officers received reports of the two-vehicle crash on the highway at 9.23am.

She said people were reportedly trapped.

The road is closed, diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

According to the St John Twitter account one person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

Scene of the crash in Thornton. Photo / Katee Shanks

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a helicopter had arrived and there was a significant emergency service presence.

The scene is on a corner between Smith and Walker Rd, she said.

Blair, a motorist who was one of the first on the scene, told the Rotorua Daily Post a driver of one of the vehicles was stuck and emergency service staff were trying to pull the door off.

More to come.