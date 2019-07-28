A car has hit a power pole in Tauranga, breaking the power pole in half and cutting power to 1400 households.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident on Windermere Drive at 1.57pm.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident on Windermere Drive at 1.57pm. Photo / George Novak

The pole had broken in half and was blocking the road but traffic was "manageable" and the fire service was turning away traffic at the roundabout, she said.

The spokeswoman said it appeared there were no injuries. The fire service is at the scene and the power company has been contacted.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident on Windermere Drive at 1.57pm.

According to the Powerco website, the cut affects 1474 properties and power is expected to be restored by 6pm today.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said nobody was trapped or injured in the crash.

The powerlines had been down at one point but were now cleared.