A man has died after a boat capsized while crossing the notorious Hokianga Bar.

Police say the deceased was one of three on board the boat when it flipped at the entrance to Hokianga Harbour, on the Far North's west coast, about 12.15pm today.

His body has been recovered and was brought to Opononi wharf about 2pm.

Coastguard Hokianga, Coastguard Northland Air Patrol, Northland police Search and Rescue and several private vessels were involved in the search for the deceased man.

Police are working to contact his next of kin and a kaumatua is on his way to bless the scene.

The two others thrown from the boat were rescued by a passing boat and taken to Opononi.

They were treated by St John Ambulance medics and are in a moderate condition.