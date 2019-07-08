A laundry that was listed on Trade Me as a bedroom to rent for $80 has caused an uproar.

The laundry in Welcome Bay, Tauranga, was listed on the site on July 6 for $80 per week. Images loaded to the listing show a single bed lining one side of the room, with the other side occupied by a washing machine, laundry sink and a cupboard.

The washing machine is only used on Saturday mornings, according to the advertiser.

A potential renter would only need to pay for their food and toiletries.

Amenities in the home included large gardens with avocados, a spa and "all mod cons".

The listing now appears to have been removed, it was unclear whether by Trade Me or the advertiser.

The other side of the laundry.

Pictures from the listing have been circulating across social media nationwide, including to Tauranga-based community groups and to a national property investors forum.

The listing has angered many of those people, who claim the advertiser is taking advantage of desperate people in a tough housing market.

However, the advertiser has also attracted support from others who said the laundry looked clean, tidy and adequate for someone who does not need much space.