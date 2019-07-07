Police are continuing the search for missing woman Jessica Lurrel-Morgan.

Lurrel-Morgan, 30, was last seen on July 5 at an Ōmōkoroa property.

A police media spokeswoman said police had undertaken extensive searches in the Western Bay of Plenty area over the weekend.

She is known to have been driving a black Porsche Cayenne, registration LNH583 and police have responded to sightings of her vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

"However, at this point Jessica has not been located," she said.

The 30-year-old woman has been living in the Western Bay of Plenty area and is described as having blonde hair.

Police and Lurrel-Morgan's family have serious concerns for her welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen her or has information about where she might be to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 111 immediately.