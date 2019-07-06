Tauranga South, Brookfield, Maungatapu and Gate Pā are Tauranga's hottest suburbs in terms of house sale price growth, new data shows.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity figures show Tauranga's median sale price has increased by 3.6 per cent - from $641,750 to $665,000 - in the year to June 2019.

The median sale price in Tauranga South jumped the most (13.5 per cent) followed by Brookfield (12.6 per cent), Maungatapu (8.3 per cent) and Gate Pā (8.3 per cent).

The median home value in Tauranga South is now $585,000, in Maungatapu it is $600,000 and in Gate Pā it is $475,000.

