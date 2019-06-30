Police have released the name of the fisherman missing near Tanners Point in the Bay of Plenty.

Kelly David Rae, 52, from Katikati fell from a boat on June 24 and a search has been under way since.

Sergeant Vince Ranger said the Police National Dive Squad helped the search team for three days last week but did not find Rae.



Given the time he had been missing, Ranger said police did not believe Rae had survived and the matter would be referred to the coroner.



Police were providing Rae's family with support, he said.

The search continued today and involved Waihi Beach Coastguard and Waihi Beach Surf Club, and was being overseen by police.

Police thanked all those involved in the search for their efforts and their commitment to returning Rae to his loved ones.

Waihī Beach Coastguard spokesman Jim Pooley said coastguard personnel and local lifeguards were out on the water at first light.

Rae was reported missing last Monday after an unmanned dinghy was spotted in Tauranga Harbour near Tanners Point.

Anxious family members, including the fisherman's brothers and uncle, had also been out on the water searching for the "much-loved" family man.

Pooley said the team of seven searchers were out on the water from first light conducting shoreline searches and would be out again on Tuesday if the body was not found.