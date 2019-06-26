The identity of a Kaitaia man charged with murdering a month-old-baby girl can now be revealed after name suppression expired when he appeared in the High Court at Whangarei.

The man, who turns 23 today, is Jahcey Te Koha Aroha O Te Raki Ngahere.

His lawyer Arthur Fairley said there were no grounds to extend the suppression.

Ngahere is charged with the murder of baby Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere in Kaitaia on February 19 this year.

Four week old Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere died in February.

He also faces a charge of assault on a child in relation to a separate matter and is charged with assaulting a one-year-old in Manurewa between December 1 and January 16.

Ngahere faces three separate charges of threatening to kill seven different people in Kaitaia in March this year.

Judge Christopher Toogood, who was in Auckland and conducted the hearing by an audio visual link, remanded Ngahere in custody to appear again in Whangarei on August 22.